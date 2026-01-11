Sweden publicly expressed its disagreement with the US actions

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson has openly admitted that he is extremely critical of the "threatening rhetoric" of US leader Donald Trump's team.

Kristersson was not afraid to criticize the US

The Prime Minister voiced his position on this issue during the annual security conference in northern Sweden.

Kristersson drew attention to the fact that the world order, which has been built on specific rules for a long time, is under greater threat than it has been for many decades.

We are very critical of what the United States is currently doing and has done in Venezuela, from the perspective of international law, and probably even more critical of the rhetoric being expressed against Greenland and Denmark. Ulf Kristersson Prime Minister of Sweden

According to the politician, the States should express gratitude to Denmark, which has been a very loyal ally for many years.

These statements came amid rumors that Donald Trump has already ordered the US military to develop plans for a potential invasion of Greenland.

It also became known that British leader Keir Starmer's team is negotiating with European allies about deploying military forces in Greenland to guard the Arctic for Trump.