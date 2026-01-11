Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda openly admitted that he considers Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov's statements about Ukrainian military and officials similar to the jargon of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Nauseda publicly shamed Volkov

According to the Lithuanian leader, the case with Volkov can be considered "truly exceptional."

We must first clearly clarify who we consider to be opposition leaders, because when opposition leaders start speaking in jargon similar to Putin's own jargon, the question arises as to where the position is, where the opposition is. Gitanas Nauseda President of Lithuania

As the politician noted, it is necessary to publicly acknowledge that Putin did everything possible to destroy the opposition, both physically and by other means.

In addition, he added that it is difficult for the state itself and its people to completely get rid of imperial ambitions and the philosophy of Russian messianism.

Against this background, Nauseda called on the international community to distinguish between the position and the opposition in Russia.

In his opinion, this is much more difficult to do than, for example, in the case of Belarus.