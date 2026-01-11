"Putin's Jargon." Nauseda responded to scandalous statements about the RDK commander and Budanov
Category
Politics
Publication date

"Putin's Jargon." Nauseda responded to scandalous statements about the RDK commander and Budanov

Nauseda publicly shamed Volkov
Читати українською
Source:  LRT

Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda openly admitted that he considers Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov's statements about Ukrainian military and officials similar to the jargon of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Points of attention

  • The case with Volkov was deemed 'truly exceptional' by Nauseda, raising concerns about the influence of Putin's jargon on opposition voices.
  • Nauseda's call for discernment between position and opposition in Russia reflects the complexities of navigating imperial ambitions and the philosophy of Russian messianism in the political landscape.

Nauseda publicly shamed Volkov

According to the Lithuanian leader, the case with Volkov can be considered "truly exceptional."

We must first clearly clarify who we consider to be opposition leaders, because when opposition leaders start speaking in jargon similar to Putin's own jargon, the question arises as to where the position is, where the opposition is.

Gitanas Nauseda

Gitanas Nauseda

President of Lithuania

As the politician noted, it is necessary to publicly acknowledge that Putin did everything possible to destroy the opposition, both physically and by other means.

In addition, he added that it is difficult for the state itself and its people to completely get rid of imperial ambitions and the philosophy of Russian messianism.

Against this background, Nauseda called on the international community to distinguish between the position and the opposition in Russia.

In his opinion, this is much more difficult to do than, for example, in the case of Belarus.

Recall that Volkov, as a former associate of one of the leaders of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, has a temporary residence permit in Lithuania.

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
British Defense Minister Would Like to Organize Putin's Kidnapping — Video
Gili would like to kidnap Putin
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation with electricity in Kyiv may improve — Svyrydenko named the date
Yulia Svyridenko
Svyrydenko announced important news for Kyiv residents
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Battle for Kupyansk. The AFU are actively "cleansing" the Russians from the city
How the battle for Kupyansk is developing

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?