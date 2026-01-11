Lithuanian leader Gitanas Nauseda openly admitted that he considers Russian opposition figure Leonid Volkov's statements about Ukrainian military and officials similar to the jargon of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.
Points of attention
- The case with Volkov was deemed 'truly exceptional' by Nauseda, raising concerns about the influence of Putin's jargon on opposition voices.
- Nauseda's call for discernment between position and opposition in Russia reflects the complexities of navigating imperial ambitions and the philosophy of Russian messianism in the political landscape.
Nauseda publicly shamed Volkov
According to the Lithuanian leader, the case with Volkov can be considered "truly exceptional."
As the politician noted, it is necessary to publicly acknowledge that Putin did everything possible to destroy the opposition, both physically and by other means.
In addition, he added that it is difficult for the state itself and its people to completely get rid of imperial ambitions and the philosophy of Russian messianism.
Against this background, Nauseda called on the international community to distinguish between the position and the opposition in Russia.
In his opinion, this is much more difficult to do than, for example, in the case of Belarus.
Recall that Volkov, as a former associate of one of the leaders of the Russian opposition, Alexei Navalny, has a temporary residence permit in Lithuania.
