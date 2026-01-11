The situation with electricity in Kyiv may improve — Svyrydenko named the date

The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, officially confirmed that the approximate date for improving the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv is Thursday, probably January 15.

Svyrydenko announced important news for Kyiv residents

For objective reasons, planned and emergency outage schedules are currently in effect. It will take time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv — we are focusing on Thursday, — the head of government emphasized, most likely referring to Thursday of next week — January 15. Share

Yulia Svyrydenko drew attention to the fact that recently the Russian invaders carried out one of the largest attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure during the entire period of the full-scale war.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army purposefully carried out ballistic strikes, in particular against heat-generating objects.

We cannot ignore the fact that the situation in the capital of Ukraine was further complicated by difficult weather conditions, as well as a significant drop in temperature.

The Prime Minister added that over the past week, power supply has been restored to almost 700,000 consumers in different parts of the country.