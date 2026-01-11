The situation with electricity in Kyiv may improve — Svyrydenko named the date
The situation with electricity in Kyiv may improve — Svyrydenko named the date

Yulia Svyridenko
The Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, Yulia Svyrydenko, officially confirmed that the approximate date for improving the situation with electricity supply in Kyiv is Thursday, probably January 15.

Points of attention

  • Despite the challenges, over 700,000 consumers have had power supply restored in different parts of Ukraine, with ongoing monitoring and reports from energy specialists and emergency services.
  • Citizens can contact government hotlines for updates and assistance, emphasizing the importance of coordinated efforts to address the electricity crisis in Kyiv.

For objective reasons, planned and emergency outage schedules are currently in effect. It will take time to significantly improve the situation in Kyiv — we are focusing on Thursday, — the head of government emphasized, most likely referring to Thursday of next week — January 15.

Yulia Svyrydenko drew attention to the fact that recently the Russian invaders carried out one of the largest attacks on Kyiv's energy infrastructure during the entire period of the full-scale war.

What is important to understand is that the Russian army purposefully carried out ballistic strikes, in particular against heat-generating objects.

We cannot ignore the fact that the situation in the capital of Ukraine was further complicated by difficult weather conditions, as well as a significant drop in temperature.

The Prime Minister added that over the past week, power supply has been restored to almost 700,000 consumers in different parts of the country.

We receive daily reports from energy specialists, the State Emergency Service, and military administrations. I personally monitor the progress of restoration work.

Yulia Svyrydenko

Yulia Svyrydenko

Prime Minister of Ukraine

