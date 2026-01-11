Russians killed 4 and wounded 20 people in various regions of Ukraine

During the night of January 10-11, Russian invaders killed 4 people and injured another 20 civilians in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.
Points of attention
- Russian soldiers continue to pose a threat to Ukrainian civilians, with reports of casualties and injuries mounting in various regions.
- This escalation of violence underscores the urgent need for international attention and action to address the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian civilians
According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers have killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Yarova and 2 in Kostyantynivka.
Moreover, it is indicated that 10 more people in the region were injured during the day.
As for the situation in the Kherson region, 2 people were injured there due to Russian aggression.
Representatives of the Kharkiv OAV officially confirmed that 8 people were injured in the region.
Moreover, the aggressor country Russia struck the private sector in the village of Movchany — an 18-year-old and a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old and a 66-year-old woman were injured.
As reported by the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out there on an area of 150 sq.m.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-