Russians killed 4 and wounded 20 people in various regions of Ukraine

During the night of January 10-11, Russian invaders killed 4 people and injured another 20 civilians in Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kherson regions.

Russian soldiers continue to kill Ukrainian civilians

According to the latest data, the Russian occupiers have killed 4 residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Yarova and 2 in Kostyantynivka.

Moreover, it is indicated that 10 more people in the region were injured during the day.

As for the situation in the Kherson region, 2 people were injured there due to Russian aggression.

Representatives of the Kharkiv OAV officially confirmed that 8 people were injured in the region.

In particular, a 38-year-old man was injured in Lozova; a 20-year-old man in the village of Ruski Tyshky, and a 60-year-old and 65-year-old woman in Novopokrovka. Share

Moreover, the aggressor country Russia struck the private sector in the village of Movchany — an 18-year-old and a 47-year-old man and a 45-year-old and a 66-year-old woman were injured.

As reported by the State Emergency Service, a fire broke out there on an area of 150 sq.m.