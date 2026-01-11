Ukrainian aviation destroyed a command post and an engineering structure of the Russian army

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on January 10, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel, a control point, and an engineering structure of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 11, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/11/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,218,940 (+1,130) people

tanks — 11,541 (+11) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,885 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 35,952 (+44) units.

MLRS — 1,598 (+1) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 104,068 (+654) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,644 (+134) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 56 air strikes and dropped 156 guided bombs.

In addition, they engaged 7,050 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,750 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems.