Ukrainian aviation destroyed a command post and an engineering structure of the Russian army

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on January 10, the aviation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked three areas of concentration of personnel, a control point, and an engineering structure of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirms strategic strikes on areas of concentration of personnel and engineering structures of Russian occupiers.
  • Stay informed on the latest developments in the conflict, including ongoing engagements and attacks on Ukrainian troops and settlements.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 11, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/11/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,218,940 (+1,130) people

  • tanks — 11,541 (+11) units.

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,885 (+3) units.

  • artillery systems — 35,952 (+44) units.

  • MLRS — 1,598 (+1) units.

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 104,068 (+654) units.

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 73,644 (+134) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders carried out 56 air strikes and dropped 156 guided bombs.

In addition, they engaged 7,050 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 3,750 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 82 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Samiylivka and Tavriyske in Zaporizhia region; Novoukrainka in Donetsk region.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

