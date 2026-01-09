Trump explained his decision on security guarantees for Ukraine
According to US leader Donald Trump, he is ready to join future security guarantees for Ukraine only because he does not believe in a repeated Russian invasion.

American journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was ready for war to defend Ukraine if Russia violated the terms of any ceasefire and invaded again.

I am firmly convinced that they will not invade again, otherwise I would not have agreed to this (participation in security guarantees — ed.).

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

President of the United States

In addition, commenting on the upcoming peace treaty, which will require the United States and its partners to provide military support to Ukraine in the event of another Russian invasion, Trump emphasized that the United States would play a secondary role in such a situation.

Let's put it this way: its (Ukraine's — ed.) allies, all of Europe, other countries that are joining this — and the United States, — the American leader said.

According to Donald Trump, he is still convinced of dictator Putin's desire to conclude an agreement to end the war.

This time, the head of the White House did not want to reveal whether he has a deadline for implementing this goal.

