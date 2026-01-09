Trump explained his decision on security guarantees for Ukraine

According to US leader Donald Trump, he is ready to join future security guarantees for Ukraine only because he does not believe in a repeated Russian invasion.
Points of attention
- Trump expresses confidence in Putin's willingness to reach an agreement to end the war, without revealing a specific timeline for achieving this goal.
- This article sheds light on Trump's determination regarding security guarantees for Ukraine and his stance on potential conflict scenarios with Russia.
Trump explained his determination on the issue of security guarantees
American journalists asked the head of the White House whether he was ready for war to defend Ukraine if Russia violated the terms of any ceasefire and invaded again.
In addition, commenting on the upcoming peace treaty, which will require the United States and its partners to provide military support to Ukraine in the event of another Russian invasion, Trump emphasized that the United States would play a secondary role in such a situation.
According to Donald Trump, he is still convinced of dictator Putin's desire to conclude an agreement to end the war.
This time, the head of the White House did not want to reveal whether he has a deadline for implementing this goal.
