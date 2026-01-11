Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 125 enemy targets neutralized

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 10-11, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 154 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

A new Russian attack began at 6:30 p.m. on January 10.

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 110 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 125 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. Share

22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!