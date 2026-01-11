Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 125 enemy targets neutralized
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Air battle between Russia and Ukraine — 125 enemy targets neutralized

Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
Читати українською

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 10-11, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 154 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types.

Points of attention

  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine played crucial roles in repelling the Russian attacks.
  • The Ukrainian soldiers call for unity and adherence to safety rules to hold the sky together and achieve victory in the ongoing conflict.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

A new Russian attack began at 6:30 p.m. on January 10.

Enemy drones flew from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Orel, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Gvardiyske — TOT AR Crimea.

It is worth noting that about 110 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 125 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

22 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 18 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at two locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian soldiers.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Baltic States may blow up bridges on the borders with Russia and Belarus
The Baltic States are determined to resolutely fight back against Russia and Belarus
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainians predicted the end of the war with Russia
Most Ukrainians do not believe in a quick end to the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Belgium is ready to introduce aviation and navy to Ukraine, but there is a condition
Belgium will make a significant contribution to maintaining peace in Ukraine

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?