As of today, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are "cleaning up" Russian invaders from Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The enemy does not have the strength and capabilities to restore access to the city within the deadlines he has invented. The head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, Viktor Tregubov, made a statement on this occasion.
Points of attention
- The inability of the Russians to take Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi hinders their offensive capabilities in that direction, according to Tregubov.
- The ongoing battle for Kupyansk underscores the determination of the Ukrainian Defense Forces to protect their territory and safeguard their civilian population from external threats.
How the battle for Kupyansk is developing
Viktor Tregubov draws attention to the fact that previously there were about 80 Russian occupiers in the city.
However, what is important to understand is that the Russian army loses 3-5 people there every day.
He also added that the final cleanup still takes some time.
According to Tregubov, there is no particular need to speed up this process now.
First of all, because the enemy currently does not have enough forces and resources to restore access to the city in the time required for their completion.
What is important to understand is that the Russian army is trying to move from the north, but this is not as successful an idea as the Russians initially imagined.
