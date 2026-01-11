British Defense Secretary John Healy has openly admitted that he would like to conduct an operation to capture Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold him accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.
Points of attention
- Healy's bold declaration to bring Putin to justice reflects the growing international pressure to hold the Russian president accountable for his actions.
- The call to support Ukraine in its fight for peace underscores the global community's stance against Russian aggression and the necessity to safeguard civilians in conflict zones.
Gili would like to kidnap Putin
According to the British Defense Secretary, if he had the opportunity to kidnap any world leader, he would "take Putin into custody and bring him to justice for war crimes."
Gili also added that he still cannot forget what he saw in Bucha during one of his first visits to Ukraine.
The minister emphasized that the world has no right to ignore the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians.
Gili's statements were made against the backdrop of a Kyiv building damaged by a Russian drone, which was behind him.
