British Defense Secretary John Healy has openly admitted that he would like to conduct an operation to capture Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold him accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.

According to the British Defense Secretary, if he had the opportunity to kidnap any world leader, he would "take Putin into custody and bring him to justice for war crimes."

Gili also added that he still cannot forget what he saw in Bucha during one of his first visits to Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that the world has no right to ignore the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians.

Gili's statements were made against the backdrop of a Kyiv building damaged by a Russian drone, which was behind him.

"It (the building — ed.) tells you everything you need to know about President Putin and his determination not only to wage war against Ukraine, but also to target civilians, cities, and infrastructure that people absolutely critically depend on in the middle of winter," the minister emphasized.