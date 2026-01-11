British Defense Minister Would Like to Organize Putin's Kidnapping — Video
British Defense Minister Would Like to Organize Putin's Kidnapping — Video

Читати українською
Source:  The Kyiv Independent

British Defense Secretary John Healy has openly admitted that he would like to conduct an operation to capture Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to hold him accountable for war crimes in Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Healy's bold declaration to bring Putin to justice reflects the growing international pressure to hold the Russian president accountable for his actions.
  • The call to support Ukraine in its fight for peace underscores the global community's stance against Russian aggression and the necessity to safeguard civilians in conflict zones.

According to the British Defense Secretary, if he had the opportunity to kidnap any world leader, he would "take Putin into custody and bring him to justice for war crimes."

Gili also added that he still cannot forget what he saw in Bucha during one of his first visits to Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that the world has no right to ignore the abduction of Ukrainian children by Russians.

Gili's statements were made against the backdrop of a Kyiv building damaged by a Russian drone, which was behind him.

"It (the building — ed.) tells you everything you need to know about President Putin and his determination not only to wage war against Ukraine, but also to target civilians, cities, and infrastructure that people absolutely critically depend on in the middle of winter," the minister emphasized.

"This man (Putin — ed.) must be stopped. This war must be stopped. And our mission is to support Ukraine in its struggle today and help secure peace for this moment," Gili emphasized.

