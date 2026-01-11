The military-analytical portal Defense Express concluded that the United States could have transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces the Tempest anti-aircraft missile system from the V2X company, which uses AGM-114L Longbow missiles to destroy targets.
Points of attention
- The Tempest system is aimed at countering drones and draws on the experience from the conflict in Ukraine, presenting a cost-effective solution for modern warfare.
- The transfer of the Tempest system signifies a strategic enhancement of Ukraine's air defense capabilities and could contribute to the ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's military defense.
Ukraine could receive the Tempest complex
It is worth noting that the American authorities have not officially announced the transfer of this equipment to Ukraine.
He was spotted by experts in a New Year's video released by the Air Command "Center".
What is important to understand is that as of today, one can only guess how many Tempest anti-aircraft missile systems the United States could have transferred to Ukraine.
It is also worth noting that for the first time in history, this complex was presented to the public in October 2025, that is, just a few months ago.
