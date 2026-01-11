The US secretly transferred the most modern air defense system to Ukraine

The military-analytical portal Defense Express concluded that the United States could have transferred to the Ukrainian Defense Forces the Tempest anti-aircraft missile system from the V2X company, which uses AGM-114L Longbow missiles to destroy targets.

Ukraine could receive the Tempest complex

It is worth noting that the American authorities have not officially announced the transfer of this equipment to Ukraine.

He was spotted by experts in a New Year's video released by the Air Command "Center".

What is important to understand is that as of today, one can only guess how many Tempest anti-aircraft missile systems the United States could have transferred to Ukraine.

Given the fact that this is a new American development, it can be assumed that we could have received one or more prototypes for testing to further improve this type of weapon, the Defense Express team notes.

It is also worth noting that for the first time in history, this complex was presented to the public in October 2025, that is, just a few months ago.