American leader Donald Trump is inclined to believe that he will not have to give the order to capture Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because, he says, he will be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine through diplomatic methods.
Points of attention
- Media insiders suggest Trump is increasingly disappointed in Putin and views him as a major obstacle to peace in Ukraine compared to Zelensky.
- Trump remains committed to ending the Russian-Ukrainian war despite challenges and emphasizes the urgency to stop the loss of lives in the conflict.
Trump is not yet considering the option of capturing Putin
Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "Venezuelan operation" in Russia.
Against this background, journalists asked the US president whether he could detain the Russian dictator in the same way as happened with Nicolas Maduro.
Despite this, the head of the White House frankly admitted that he is currently "very disappointed" with the Russian dictator.
Donald Trump has made it clear that he is not giving up on his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, although there are many difficulties along the way.
By the way, according to media insiders, Donald Trump is becoming increasingly disappointed in the head of the Kremlin and considers him a greater obstacle to peace in Ukraine than Volodymyr Zelensky.
