American leader Donald Trump is inclined to believe that he will not have to give the order to capture Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, because, he says, he will be able to end Russia's war against Ukraine through diplomatic methods.

Trump is not yet considering the option of capturing Putin

Recently, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky called for a "Venezuelan operation" in Russia.

Against this background, journalists asked the US president whether he could detain the Russian dictator in the same way as happened with Nicolas Maduro.

I don't think it's going to be necessary. I think we've always had... I've always had a great relationship with him. Donald Trump President of the United States

Despite this, the head of the White House frankly admitted that he is currently "very disappointed" with the Russian dictator.

Donald Trump has made it clear that he is not giving up on his intention to end the Russian-Ukrainian war, although there are many difficulties along the way.

"I wish we could do it faster because a lot of people are dying," the American leader emphasized. Share

By the way, according to media insiders, Donald Trump is becoming increasingly disappointed in the head of the Kremlin and considers him a greater obstacle to peace in Ukraine than Volodymyr Zelensky.