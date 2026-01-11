Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 3 drilling rigs of the Lukoil corporation in the Caspian Sea.
Points of attention
- The attacks by Ukrainian troops demonstrate ongoing efforts to weaken the Russian army in conflict areas.
- The results of these attacks are currently being clarified, emphasizing the strategic importance of these operations in the region.
Ukrainian troops continue to weaken the Russian army
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that enemy targets were hit — the results of these attacks are currently being clarified.
Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system launcher near the settlement of Baranycheve (TOT of Luhansk region).
What is important to understand is that this medium-range air defense system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets. There was a hit. Loud explosions thundered.
