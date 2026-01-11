Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 3 drilling rigs of the Lukoil corporation in the Caspian Sea.

Ukrainian troops continue to weaken the Russian army

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit three drilling rigs of the Lukoil corporation in the Caspian Sea, namely the V. Filanovsky, the Yuriy Korchagin, and the Valery Greifer rigs. These facilities are involved in providing supplies to the Russian occupation army, the official statement says. Share

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that enemy targets were hit — the results of these attacks are currently being clarified.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system launcher near the settlement of Baranycheve (TOT of Luhansk region).

What is important to understand is that this medium-range air defense system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets. There was a hit. Loud explosions thundered.