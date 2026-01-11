Ukraine hits drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea and a Russian air defense unit
Ukraine hits drilling rigs in the Caspian Sea and a Russian air defense unit

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian troops continue to weaken the Russian army
Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully attacked 3 drilling rigs of the Lukoil corporation in the Caspian Sea.

Points of attention

  • The attacks by Ukrainian troops demonstrate ongoing efforts to weaken the Russian army in conflict areas.
  • The results of these attacks are currently being clarified, emphasizing the strategic importance of these operations in the region.

Ukrainian troops continue to weaken the Russian army

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have hit three drilling rigs of the Lukoil corporation in the Caspian Sea, namely the V. Filanovsky, the Yuriy Korchagin, and the Valery Greifer rigs. These facilities are involved in providing supplies to the Russian occupation army, the official statement says.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that enemy targets were hit — the results of these attacks are currently being clarified.

Moreover, it is indicated that Ukrainian troops successfully destroyed a Buk-M3 anti-aircraft missile system launcher near the settlement of Baranycheve (TOT of Luhansk region).

What is important to understand is that this medium-range air defense system is designed to combat aerodynamic targets. There was a hit. Loud explosions thundered.

Also, in order to reduce the enemy's logistical and combat capabilities, a fire attack was carried out on a material and technical unit from the 49th Army of the occupiers in the area of the settlement of Novotroitske (TOT of the Kherson region).

