Officially, Beijing has begun to claim that US actions against Venezuela violate international law. In addition, the PRC is demanding that Washington immediately release dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

China condemns US actions in Venezuela

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

Official Beijing has expressed its serious concern about the US's forced detention and deportation of President Maduro and his wife.

The US actions clearly violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations, as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the official statement of the Chinese diplomatic department says. Share

The Chinese government began to publicly demand that US President Donald Trump's team resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations.

China calls on the US to ensure the personal safety of President Maduro and his wife, immediately release President Maduro and his wife, stop efforts to undermine the Venezuelan regime, and resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry added. Share

What is important to understand is that the Russian authorities also made identical demands, because Maduro is an accomplice of dictator Vladimir Putin.