China publicly accused the US of violating international law

Source:  online.ua

Officially, Beijing has begun to claim that US actions against Venezuela violate international law. In addition, the PRC is demanding that Washington immediately release dictator Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Points of attention

  • Russian authorities echo China's accusations, pointing to Maduro's alleged ties to Putin and aligning their demands with Beijing's stance on the matter.
  • The joint condemnation by China and Russia underscores the international pushback against US involvement in Venezuela and highlights the escalating tensions in the region.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on this matter.

Official Beijing has expressed its serious concern about the US's forced detention and deportation of President Maduro and his wife.

The US actions clearly violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations, as well as the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, the official statement of the Chinese diplomatic department says.

The Chinese government began to publicly demand that US President Donald Trump's team resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations.

China calls on the US to ensure the personal safety of President Maduro and his wife, immediately release President Maduro and his wife, stop efforts to undermine the Venezuelan regime, and resolve this issue through dialogue and negotiations, the Chinese Foreign Ministry added.

What is important to understand is that the Russian authorities also made identical demands, because Maduro is an accomplice of dictator Vladimir Putin.

