Putin has chosen a new deadline for capturing Donetsk region
Ukraine
Читати українською
Source:  The New York Post

According to the New York Post, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that his military command do everything possible to capture the entire territory of the Donetsk region by April 2026.

  • Journalists suggest that Putin's timeline may be unrealistic, with predictions pointing towards a potential delay in achieving full control of Donbas until mid-2027.
  • The conflict raises concerns about the long-term implications of Russia's military actions and the international responses to the ongoing crisis.

In fact, the Russian invaders dedicated the entire year of 2025 to capturing the entire Donetsk region of Ukraine.

However, in fact, the Russian army suffered another resounding defeat, as it was unable to occupy even the city of Pokrovsk — the battle is still ongoing.

The New York Post cannot understand what Putin is counting on when he demands that his troops take control of all of Donbas within the next few months.

Journalists analyzed the situation in detail and concluded that the Russian army will be able to implement this plan only by mid-2027.

For now, Ukraine controls 21% of the Donetsk region and is not going to back down — even under pressure from US President Donald Trump.

After almost 4 years of war, Ukrainian defense lines are holding. The Russian offensive remains very slow and costly, American journalists emphasize.

