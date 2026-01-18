According to the New York Post, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is demanding that his military command do everything possible to capture the entire territory of the Donetsk region by April 2026.

Putin has invented a new deadline for his troops

In fact, the Russian invaders dedicated the entire year of 2025 to capturing the entire Donetsk region of Ukraine.

However, in fact, the Russian army suffered another resounding defeat, as it was unable to occupy even the city of Pokrovsk — the battle is still ongoing.

The New York Post cannot understand what Putin is counting on when he demands that his troops take control of all of Donbas within the next few months.

Journalists analyzed the situation in detail and concluded that the Russian army will be able to implement this plan only by mid-2027.

For now, Ukraine controls 21% of the Donetsk region and is not going to back down — even under pressure from US President Donald Trump.