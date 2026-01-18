The Armed Forces of Ukraine broke forward in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions

According to analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian Defense Forces have achieved new successes in the Kupyansk and Pokrovsk directions. This is also confirmed by geolocation videos that were recently released.

What is known about the new successes of the Ukrainian troops?

According to American analysts, Ukrainian soldiers recently advanced north of Kupyansk, in the Kharkiv region.

In addition, it is indicated that on January 16 and 17, the Russian army carried out attacks in Kupyansk itself, northeast of Kupyansk near Dvorichnaya and Krasny Pershy, east of Kupyansk in the direction of Petropavlivka, Podol and Kucherivka, and southeast of Kupyansk in the direction of Pishchanye and Kurylivka.

The ISW team draws attention to the fact that Ukrainian soldiers were able to break forward northwest of Svitly (east of Pokrovsk) in Donetsk region.

On January 16 and 17, Russian forces attacked near and within Pokrovsk itself, northwest of Pokrovsk near Hryshynye, north of Pokrovsk near Rodynske and Bilytsky, northeast of Pokrovsk near Sukhetske, east of Pokrovsk near Myrnograd and Rivne, and southwest of Pokrovsk near Kotlyne, Udachny, and Molodetsky.

American analysts also emphasize that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have advanced or at least are holding positions in the tactical area of Dobropillya, southwest of Dorozhne.