Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror during the week

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws the world's attention to the fact that over the past week, Russian invaders have used 1,300 strike drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types against peaceful Ukrainian citizens.

Russia continues to intensify terror against Ukraine

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the situation in the energy system remains extremely difficult, but all possible services are involved in restoring everything as soon as possible.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that last night the enemy dropped 200 strike drones on Ukraine.

The consequences of Russian terror were once again felt in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odessa regions.

Dozens of people, including a child, were injured. According to the latest reports, two people have died.