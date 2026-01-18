Zelenskyy revealed the scale of Russian terror during the week
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Russia continues to intensify terror against Ukraine
Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky draws the world's attention to the fact that over the past week, Russian invaders have used 1,300 strike drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs, and 29 missiles of various types against peaceful Ukrainian citizens.

Points of attention

  • President Zelenskyy urges the world to take decisive action in response to Russian terror, emphasizing the importance of providing more aid to Ukraine and increasing pressure on the aggressor.
  • The ongoing devastating attacks underscore the critical importance of swift international intervention to protect Ukraine and its citizens from further harm.

The Ukrainian leader officially confirmed that the situation in the energy system remains extremely difficult, but all possible services are involved in restoring everything as soon as possible.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that last night the enemy dropped 200 strike drones on Ukraine.

The consequences of Russian terror were once again felt in the Sumy, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhia, Khmelnytskyi, and Odessa regions.

Dozens of people, including a child, were injured. According to the latest reports, two people have died.

My condolences to the family and friends. In total, this week there were more than 1,300 strike drones, about 1,050 guided aerial bombs and 29 missiles of various types. That is why Ukraine still needs more protection, especially more missiles for air defense systems. If Russia is deliberately delaying the diplomatic process, then the world's reaction should be decisive: more aid to Ukraine and more pressure on the aggressor.

