The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on January 17, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and one command and observation post of the Russian occupiers.
Points of attention
- Recent air strikes by the enemy on Ukrainian positions and settlements have been met with counterattacks and defense measures, including the engagement of kamikaze drones.
- The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine continues to report on the defense efforts and actions taken against the Russian occupiers, highlighting the ongoing conflict dynamics.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 18, 2025
The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/18/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,226,420 (+830) people;
tanks — 11,571 (+5) units;
armored combat vehicles — 23,919 (+5) units;
artillery systems — 36,294 (+33) units;
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 109,450 (+845) units;
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,706 (+105) units;
In total, 133 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.
Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 239 guided bombs.
More on the topic
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-