The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that on January 17, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel and equipment, two UAV control points, and one command and observation post of the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 18, 2025

The total combat losses of the Russian invaders from 02/24/22 to 01/18/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,226,420 (+830) people;

tanks — 11,571 (+5) units;

armored combat vehicles — 23,919 (+5) units;

artillery systems — 36,294 (+33) units;

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 109,450 (+845) units;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 74,706 (+105) units;

In total, 133 combat clashes were recorded over the past 24 hours.

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 90 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, dropping 239 guided bombs.