Air defense neutralized 167 targets during new Russian attack

As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 17-18, the Russian occupiers terrorized Ukrainian cities and villages with 201 Shahed, Gerbera attack UAVs and drones of other types. Thanks to the coordinated work of the air defense forces, most of the enemy targets were neutralized.
Points of attention
- Reports indicate 30 strike UAVs hitting 15 locations, emphasizing the need for continued defense readiness.
- The air attack, originating from various directions including Russian Federation and Autonomous Republic of Crimea, highlights the importance of monitoring airspace activity for national security.
The PPO reports on the results of its work
This time, enemy drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russian Federation, Chauda — Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk — Autonomous Republic of Ukraine.
What is important to understand is that about 120 of them are "shaheeds".
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
30 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 15 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) UAVs at two locations.
The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!
