Trump wants billions of dollars for the creation of a new "UN"

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump plans to demand a billion dollars from countries that want to get a permanent seat on the Peace Council he created. It is important to understand that this is actually an alternative to the United Nations.
Points of attention
- Decision-making within the organization will be based on majority vote, but Trump will have the final say on all matters, including approving meeting agendas.
- Critics raise concerns about Trump's centralized control and the potential implications of a new international organization challenging the authority of established bodies like the UN.
Media reveals Trump's new plan
According to anonymous sources, the US president wants to create an international organization that will be responsible for implementing several specific tasks.
First of all, it is about maintaining stability, restoring reliable and legitimate governance, and ensuring sustainable peace in regions where conflicts continue.
It is worth noting that it is Trump who will take on the chairmanship role and will also decide who to invite to join the Peace Council.
According to insiders, decisions in this organization should be made by majority vote, with each member state having one vote.
Despite this, the final "full stop" on any issue will be put exclusively by Donald Trump.
Moreover, it is the US President who will approve the agenda of the meetings.
