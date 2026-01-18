Trump wants billions of dollars for the creation of a new "UN"

According to Bloomberg, US President Donald Trump plans to demand a billion dollars from countries that want to get a permanent seat on the Peace Council he created. It is important to understand that this is actually an alternative to the United Nations.

Media reveals Trump's new plan

According to anonymous sources, the US president wants to create an international organization that will be responsible for implementing several specific tasks.

First of all, it is about maintaining stability, restoring reliable and legitimate governance, and ensuring sustainable peace in regions where conflicts continue.

According to the draft, the Trump administration wants to require a $1 billion contribution from countries around the world that want a permanent seat on the Peace Council it is creating, in the first year of joining. Without this contribution, the term of membership would be only three years "with the possibility of extension at the discretion of the chairman." Share

It is worth noting that it is Trump who will take on the chairmanship role and will also decide who to invite to join the Peace Council.

According to insiders, decisions in this organization should be made by majority vote, with each member state having one vote.

Despite this, the final "full stop" on any issue will be put exclusively by Donald Trump.