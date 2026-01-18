Spanish Prime Minister Predicts "Overwhelming Happiness for Putin"
Trump continues to shake up the international arena
Source:  online.ua

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that implementing US President Donald Trump's plan to seize Greenland would make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "the happiest man in the world", giving him two victories at once.

Points of attention

  • The Spanish Prime Minister emphasizes the seriousness of considering statements regarding potential military actions, hinting at the gravity of the situation.
  • Sanchez confirms that Spain has not yet decided on whether to send its military to Greenland for the exercises, highlighting the delicate diplomatic balance at play.

Sanchez believes that a possible military takeover of Greenland by the United States would be a scenario that would bring Putin two major victories at once.

A US invasion of this territory would make Vladimir Putin the happiest man in the world. Why? Because it would legitimize his invasion of Ukraine. If the US used force in Greenland, it would be a death blow to NATO. Putin would have a double reason to rejoice.

Pedro Sanchez

Pedro Sanchez

Prime Minister of Spain

Journalists asked him whether he really allowed the scenario of a US forceful invasion of Greenland.

When we hear and read some statements, they should be taken seriously, Sanchez believes.

In addition, he officially confirmed that Spain has not yet decided whether to send its military to Greenland to participate in the exercises organized by Denmark.

Додати до обраного
Додати до обраного
