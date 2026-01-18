Spanish Prime Minister Predicts "Overwhelming Happiness for Putin"

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has warned that implementing US President Donald Trump's plan to seize Greenland would make Russian dictator Vladimir Putin "the happiest man in the world", giving him two victories at once.
- The Spanish Prime Minister emphasizes the seriousness of considering statements regarding potential military actions, hinting at the gravity of the situation.
- Sanchez confirms that Spain has not yet decided on whether to send its military to Greenland for the exercises, highlighting the delicate diplomatic balance at play.
Sanchez believes that a possible military takeover of Greenland by the United States would be a scenario that would bring Putin two major victories at once.
Journalists asked him whether he really allowed the scenario of a US forceful invasion of Greenland.
In addition, he officially confirmed that Spain has not yet decided whether to send its military to Greenland to participate in the exercises organized by Denmark.
