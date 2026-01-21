Russian occupiers killed two civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region

At least two civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region were killed and another person was injured as a result of Russian strikes on the region on the night of January 21.
Points of attention
- Fires broke out in the region as a result of the Russian attacks, with several private homes and buildings being damaged, highlighting the brutality of the occupiers' actions.
- The incident underscores the urgent need for international attention and support to address the escalating violence and protect the civilian population in the affected regions.
The Russian army is again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the consequences of the Russian strikes.
He officially confirmed that the enemy fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih at night.
According to the latest data, 9 private and 5 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.
According to him, fires started as a result of Russian attacks — 3 private homes were damaged.
It is also reported that on January 20, the enemy used artillery and drones to strike the Nikopol region — the district center, Myrivska, Chervonogryhorivska, and Pokrovska communities.
