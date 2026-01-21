Russian occupiers killed two civilians in Dnipropetrovsk region

At least two civilians in the Dnipropetrovsk region were killed and another person was injured as a result of Russian strikes on the region on the night of January 21.

The Russian army is again attacking the civilian population of Ukraine

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, Oleksandr Ganzha, spoke about the consequences of the Russian strikes.

He officially confirmed that the enemy fired missiles at Kryvyi Rih at night.

According to the latest data, 9 private and 5 apartment buildings, an administrative building, and cars were damaged.

The enemy hit a UAV in the Synelnyky district. The Vasylkiv and Rozdor communities were affected. A 77-year-old man and a 72-year-old woman were killed. A 53-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in moderate condition. Oleksandr Ganja Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration

According to him, fires started as a result of Russian attacks — 3 private homes were damaged.

Photo — Kryvyi Rih

It is also reported that on January 20, the enemy used artillery and drones to strike the Nikopol region — the district center, Myrivska, Chervonogryhorivska, and Pokrovska communities.