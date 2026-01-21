On the night of January 21, in the village of Novaya Adygeya, located on the border with Krasnodar Krai, local residents reported explosions and a fire in a residential building. It later became known that this was the result of a Russian air defense missile strike. However, pro-Kremlin Z-channels are now trying to cynically blame the Ukrainian Defense Forces for everything.

The Russian military command is trying to blame Ukraine for its crime

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA analyzed numerous eyewitness footage from the scene, including the moment of the impact.

Yes, he concluded that a Russian air defense missile had hit the residential building.

The house damaged by the missile is located at: Bzhegokaiska Street, 25/1k15 (VINOGRAD-2 Residential Complex), Novaya Adygeya. The eyewitness video clearly shows the moment the missile flew over and hit the house.

Interestingly, the governor of the Russian region literally immediately started lying that Ukrainian UAVs had entered the house.

According to the latest reports, 11 civilians were injured and the house suffered significant damage.

Currently, the Russian authorities are doing everything possible to hide their crime, including trying to blame Ukraine for it.

However, traditionally, Kremlin henchmen do not provide any evidence, trying to shift the responsibility for their mistakes onto the Ukrainian troops.