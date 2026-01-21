A Russian missile destroyed a house in Adygea — Z-channels cynically blame Ukraine
Category
Events
Publication date

A Russian missile destroyed a house in Adygea — Z-channels cynically blame Ukraine

The Russian military command is trying to blame Ukraine for its crime
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of January 21, in the village of Novaya Adygeya, located on the border with Krasnodar Krai, local residents reported explosions and a fire in a residential building. It later became known that this was the result of a Russian air defense missile strike. However, pro-Kremlin Z-channels are now trying to cynically blame the Ukrainian Defense Forces for everything.

Points of attention

  • Despite lacking evidence, Kremlin supporters continue to propagate baseless claims blaming Ukraine for the incident.
  • The incident highlights the misinformation tactics employed by pro-Kremlin media outlets to cover up Russian military actions.

The Russian military command is trying to blame Ukraine for its crime

The Russian opposition Telegram channel ASTRA analyzed numerous eyewitness footage from the scene, including the moment of the impact.

Yes, he concluded that a Russian air defense missile had hit the residential building.

The house damaged by the missile is located at: Bzhegokaiska Street, 25/1k15 (VINOGRAD-2 Residential Complex), Novaya Adygeya. The eyewitness video clearly shows the moment the missile flew over and hit the house.

Interestingly, the governor of the Russian region literally immediately started lying that Ukrainian UAVs had entered the house.

According to the latest reports, 11 civilians were injured and the house suffered significant damage.

Currently, the Russian authorities are doing everything possible to hide their crime, including trying to blame Ukraine for it.

However, traditionally, Kremlin henchmen do not provide any evidence, trying to shift the responsibility for their mistakes onto the Ukrainian troops.

Some Z-channels initially followed the head of the region and claimed that the house was attacked by Ukrainian UAVs, but when eyewitness footage appeared with a recorded missile, they changed their rhetoric: now, according to their version, a Ukrainian long-range Flamingo missile hit the house.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Big "bavovna". The General Staff confirmed the destruction of a number of strategic Russian facilities
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
bavovna
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Bavovna" in Russia. Syzran Oil Refinery and other enemy facilities hit
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?
Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
New "bavovna" in Russia. Fires rage in the port of Tuapse and at the refinery
Tuapse covered by a new powerful “bavovna”

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?