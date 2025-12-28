According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on December 28, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked the Syzransky oil refinery in the Samara region of Russia. This special operation made it possible to reduce the enemy's military and economic potential.

What is known about the new successes of the Defense Forces of Ukraine?

According to Ukrainian soldiers, strike drones hit the territory of the refinery and a large-scale fire broke out.

What is important to understand is that the annual processing volume of this enterprise is from 7 to 8.9 million tons of oil.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine draws attention to the fact that the Syzransky oil refinery is part of the energy rear of the Russian Federation and is involved in the process of supporting the Russian troops in the war against Ukraine.

Moreover, it is stated that the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck:

storage and maintenance site for unmanned boats in the Chornomorske area (temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea),

a repair unit from the 1435th Motorized Rifle Regiment near the settlement of Anthracyt (TOT of Luhansk region),

a pontoon ferry near Nikonorivka and a storage facility for Shahed UAVs in Makiivka, Donetsk Oblast.

In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces clarified the results of the recent attack on the LUKOIL-Volgogradnefteperebotka oil processing plant in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation.