Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — plans unexpectedly changed
The White House
Читати українською

Peace talks between Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump will take place at 8:00 p.m. Kyiv time. What is important to understand is that this is several hours earlier than planned the day before.

Points of attention

  • Zelenskyy revealed the composition of Ukraine's negotiating team, including key figures such as Rustem Umerov and Oleksiy Sobolev, emphasizing the importance of the upcoming discussions.
  • The peace talks aim to address critical issues and potentially make significant decisions before the new year, highlighting the significance of the upcoming meeting between the two leaders.

The White House press service announced the change in plans.

What is important to understand is that until now the meeting was scheduled for 10:00 PM Kyiv time, but it was postponed to 8:00 PM.

In addition, it is indicated that the White House schedule indicates that at 1:00 p.m. local time, the US president will participate in a bilateral meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart.

Peace talks between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump will take place in Palm Beach, Florida. The Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the States.

Recently, the President of Ukraine revealed the composition of Ukraine's negotiating team. It includes:

  • Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov,

  • Minister of Economy Oleksiy Sobolev,

  • Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andriy Gnatov,

  • freelance advisor to the head of the President's Office, Oleksandr Bevz,

  • First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia.

"We have agreed on a meeting at the highest level — with President Trump in the near future. Much can be decided by the new year," Zelenskyy recently said.

