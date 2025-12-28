Ukraine immediately dismantled 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Читати українською

During December 27, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck six areas of personnel concentration, three command posts, and one other important facility of the Russian occupiers.

Points of attention

  • Latest updates reveal the intensity of the conflict, including missile strikes, air attacks, and the use of kamikaze drones by the enemy.
  • Stay informed about the ongoing conflict developments and the strategic actions taken by Ukraine against the Russian occupiers.

Losses of the Russian army as of December 28, 2025

The enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 28.12.25 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,204,510 (+1,200) people;

  • tanks — 11,469 (+5) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,831 (+8) units;

  • artillery systems — 35,557 (+15) units;

  • MLRS — 1,581 (+2) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 96,227 (+688) units;

  • cruise missiles — 4,136 (+29) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 71,778 (+166) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out two missile and 39 air strikes, using 41 missiles and dropping 101 guided bombs.

In addition, it carried out 3,540 attacks, including 66 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and engaged 6,824 kamikaze drones to destroy them.

