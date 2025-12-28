Ukrainian soldiers liberated most of Kupyansk
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukrainian soldiers liberated most of Kupyansk

The situation in Kupyansk — the latest details
Читати українською
Source:  ISW

The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully deoccupy most of Kupyansk amid advances in the Kharkiv region.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian Armed Forces' successes seriously undermine Putin's attempts to present Russian military victory as inevitable.
  • Ongoing peace talks with the United States are influenced by Russia's efforts to cover up failures in Kupyansk.

The situation in Kupyansk — the latest details

Geolocation footage indicates that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to advance along the P-07 Kupyansk-Shevchenkove highway and the P-79 Kupyansk-Chuguyiv highway in the central part of Kupyansk.

In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to clear the northern areas of the city.

As of the morning of December 28, Ukraine had regained control of most of the railway junction, which affects the logistics of the entire eastern front.

ISW analysts also draw attention to the fact that Russian military bloggers are no longer hiding Ukraine's successes and are aggressively accusing the Russian Ministry of Defense of lying about the advancement of Russian troops.

Russia is redoubling its efforts to cover up the failures in Kupyansk so as not to weaken its position in the ongoing peace talks with the United States.

According to American analysts, the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front seriously undermine dictator Putin's attempts to present Russian military victory as inevitable and Ukrainian defense as already beginning to crumble.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
What's happening in Pokrovsk — latest details and videos
AFU Air Assault Troops
The situation in Pokrovsk — a report by the State Security Service
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine immediately dismantled 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine immediately dismantled 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting — plans unexpectedly changed
The White House
Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting unexpectedly postponed

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?