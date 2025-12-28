The American Institute for the Study of War draws attention to the fact that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to successfully deoccupy most of Kupyansk amid advances in the Kharkiv region.

The situation in Kupyansk — the latest details

Geolocation footage indicates that the Ukrainian Defense Forces were able to advance along the P-07 Kupyansk-Shevchenkove highway and the P-79 Kupyansk-Chuguyiv highway in the central part of Kupyansk.

In addition, it is noted that Ukrainian soldiers continue to clear the northern areas of the city.

As of the morning of December 28, Ukraine had regained control of most of the railway junction, which affects the logistics of the entire eastern front.

ISW analysts also draw attention to the fact that Russian military bloggers are no longer hiding Ukraine's successes and are aggressively accusing the Russian Ministry of Defense of lying about the advancement of Russian troops.

Russia is redoubling its efforts to cover up the failures in Kupyansk so as not to weaken its position in the ongoing peace talks with the United States. Share

According to American analysts, the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the front seriously undermine dictator Putin's attempts to present Russian military victory as inevitable and Ukrainian defense as already beginning to crumble.