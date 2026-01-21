4,000 houses in Kyiv still without heat — Zelensky

On January 21, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the situation in the capital of Ukraine still remains critical: about 4,000 houses in Kyiv are still without heat, and almost 60% of the city is without electricity.

Zelenskyy described the current situation in the country after Russian attacks

The Ukrainian leader reported that on January 21, the special energy selector called again.

The focus of the president and his team was Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy region, Chernihiv and the region, Dnipro region — the regions where the situation is currently the most difficult.

Repair crews and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, employees of energy companies, and utility services are working to the maximum. As of this morning, about 4,000 houses in Kyiv are still without heat, and almost 60% of the capital is without electricity. According to reports from the city authorities, there are enough forces involved, but it takes time. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the head of state, he does not agree with this assessment, therefore he demands that additional resources be urgently attracted.

The deployment of support and heating points, as well as the preparation of hot meals for people, continues in various regions of Ukraine.

Against this background, Zelenskyy called for accelerating repairs to networks and substations.

The president will also hear a report from Zaporizhia on the timing and details of attracting and training additional forces to shoot down the "shaheeds".