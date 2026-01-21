4,000 houses in Kyiv still without heat — Zelensky

On January 21, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the situation in the capital of Ukraine still remains critical: about 4,000 houses in Kyiv are still without heat, and almost 60% of the city is without electricity.
Points of attention
Zelenskyy described the current situation in the country after Russian attacks
The Ukrainian leader reported that on January 21, the special energy selector called again.
The focus of the president and his team was Kyiv and the region, Kharkiv and the region, Sumy region, Chernihiv and the region, Dnipro region — the regions where the situation is currently the most difficult.
According to the head of state, he does not agree with this assessment, therefore he demands that additional resources be urgently attracted.
Against this background, Zelenskyy called for accelerating repairs to networks and substations.
The president will also hear a report from Zaporizhia on the timing and details of attracting and training additional forces to shoot down the "shaheeds".
