Russia strikes Kharkiv with drones, 14 civilians injured

On the night of January 24, Russian invaders attacked residential buildings in the Industrial and Nemyshlyanskyi districts of Kharkiv with “shaheeds.” As a result, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, and the enemy struck a dormitory with displaced persons, a hospital, and a maternity hospital.

Russia's new attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?

According to local authorities, loud explosions were heard in the city's Industrial District, where Russian drones hit residential buildings.

According to preliminary information, in the Industrial District we have a house hit and an apartment on fire. We have information about another hit in a residential building. Igor Terekhov Mayor of Kharkiv

According to him, people are trapped in a five-story building due to an enemy attack.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported that as of 01:30, there were two injured women who needed medical attention.

However, later the number of victims began to increase sharply.

According to Sinegubov, the elderly woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman was also injured. The State Emergency Service and emergency ambulance teams are working at the site of the enemy strikes, he stressed. Share

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region made a statement on this issue this morning.