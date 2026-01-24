Russia strikes Kharkiv with drones, 14 civilians injured

On the night of January 24, Russian invaders attacked residential buildings in the Industrial and Nemyshlyanskyi districts of Kharkiv with “shaheeds.” As a result, a fire broke out in a high-rise building, and the enemy struck a dormitory with displaced persons, a hospital, and a maternity hospital.
Points of attention
- Increased number of victims reported after the initial attack, with injuries ranging from acute stress reactions to physical injuries, including a pregnant woman.
- State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region is actively responding to the situation, with 134 rescuers and 34 units involved in addressing the aftermath of the enemy strikes.
Russia's new attack on Kharkiv — what are the consequences?
According to local authorities, loud explosions were heard in the city's Industrial District, where Russian drones hit residential buildings.
According to him, people are trapped in a five-story building due to an enemy attack.
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, reported that as of 01:30, there were two injured women who needed medical attention.
However, later the number of victims began to increase sharply.
According to Sinegubov, the elderly woman suffered an acute stress reaction as a result of the enemy attack on Kharkiv.
The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region made a statement on this issue this morning.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-