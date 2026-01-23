"We discussed the parameters of ending the war". Umerov revealed the first details of the meeting in the UAE
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

"We discussed the parameters of ending the war". Umerov revealed the first details of the meeting in the UAE

Rustem Umerov
UAE
Читати українською

In Abu Dhabi, a Ukrainian delegation led by Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Serhiy Kyslytsia took part in trilateral negotiations with representatives of the United States and Russia.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian delegation, led by Kyrylo Budanov, engaged in trilateral negotiations in Abu Dhabi with the United States and Russia to discuss the parameters of ending the Russian war.
  • Key representatives from the US, including Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, participated in the meeting alongside their Russian counterparts.

Umerov revealed the first details of the meeting in the UAE

The meeting was attended by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, General Daniel Driscoll, and General Alex Hrinkevich from the American side. The Russian side was represented by representatives of military intelligence and the army, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

The meeting was dedicated to the parameters of the end of the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow.

Rustem Umerov

Rustem Umerov

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Umerov reported that representatives of the delegation report the results of each stage of negotiations to President Zelensky.

The Ukrainian team is acting in a coordinated manner within the framework of the tasks set by President Zelensky. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the progress of the dialogue.

President Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian delegation, during the trilateral talks in the UAE, expects answers from Russia regarding the end of the war.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"PPO for Ukraine and diplomatic efforts". Zelenskyy revealed details of conversation with Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Our security guarantees are really ready — Zelensky
Zelenskyy and Trump's talks - what is known

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?