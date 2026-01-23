"We discussed the parameters of ending the war". Umerov revealed the first details of the meeting in the UAE

In Abu Dhabi, a Ukrainian delegation led by Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia, and Serhiy Kyslytsia took part in trilateral negotiations with representatives of the United States and Russia.

Umerov revealed the first details of the meeting in the UAE

The meeting was attended by Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, Josh Gruenbaum, General Daniel Driscoll, and General Alex Hrinkevich from the American side. The Russian side was represented by representatives of military intelligence and the army, said Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov.

The meeting was dedicated to the parameters of the end of the Russian war and the further logic of the negotiation process with the aim of moving towards a dignified and lasting peace. There will be more meetings tomorrow. Rustem Umerov Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council

Umerov reported that representatives of the delegation report the results of each stage of negotiations to President Zelensky.

The Ukrainian team is acting in a coordinated manner within the framework of the tasks set by President Zelensky. We are ready to work in different formats depending on the progress of the dialogue.

President Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian delegation, during the trilateral talks in the UAE, expects answers from Russia regarding the end of the war.