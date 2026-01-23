Our security guarantees are really ready — Zelensky

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky decided to share details of his conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump in Davos. As it turned out, the topics of strengthening Ukraine's air defense, its security, and control over the Donetsk region were in the center of their attention.

The Head of State told reporters that overall he had a positive meeting with the US President and members of his team.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that the parties discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense.

The president is convinced that the US will return with positive news on this matter.

The second thing is that our security guarantees are really ready. And the agreement is ready for signing. Of course, there will be many more technical details, and additional documents will appear on the basis of this document, but the main thing is that there is an agreement on security guarantees. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the head of state reported, he is currently expecting specific dates and locations from Donald Trump.

We are ready to sign such an important document for us, I emphasize once again, I am sure that this is a historical document, — the Ukrainian leader emphasized.

Moreover, the focus of attention of the parties was a package of documents known as the "prosperity plan."

Despite the fact that there is still no final version, the head of state already sees "a future with a positive outcome."

The issue of control over the Donetsk region was also discussed and is key.