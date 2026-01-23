"Make stocks." Klitschko warned that the situation in Kyiv could worsen significantly
Ukraine
"Make stocks." Klitschko warned that the situation in Kyiv could worsen significantly

Vitaliy Klitschko
Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that as of the morning of January 23, 1,940 high-rise buildings remain without heat supply, which are being connected for the second time after the enemy attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are on the left bank of the city, in the Pechersk district, and some are in the Holosiivskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. However, Klitschko also does not hide the fact that the situation in the Ukrainian capital may become even more complicated.

Points of attention

  • Focus on complex issues as utility workers and city services work around the clock to provide necessary services to residents.
  • Preparedness and plans for various scenarios discussed at headquarters with district heads to ensure the city's vital activities during the emergency.

As the mayor noted, heating (integrity) strongholds have been identified in each district of the city.

It is there that all the conditions for a large number of people to spend the night are available, primarily heating devices (mobile boiler rooms), food, and hygiene products.

I address the residents and say honestly: the situation is extremely difficult and this may not be the most difficult moment yet. Stock up on food, water, and necessary medicines. Those who still have options to leave the city, where there are alternative sources of power and heat, do not discard them.

Vitaliy Klitschko

Vitaliy Klitschko

Mayor of Kyiv

In addition, the mayor separately addressed employers and urged them to organize flexible work schedules and, if possible, transfer employees to remote work.

Klitschko also demands that local districts focus on complex but vital issues for people.

According to him, plans and algorithms for actions in various possible situations will be discussed at the headquarters with the heads of districts.

I would like to emphasize that today all city services and departments of the Kyiv City State Administration are working 24/7 to ensure the city's vital activities in the conditions of an emergency. Utility workers continue to work around the clock to provide Kyiv residents with the necessary services. Hospitals and social institutions are working, — added Klitschko.

