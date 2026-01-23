"Make stocks." Klitschko warned that the situation in Kyiv could worsen significantly

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko officially confirmed that as of the morning of January 23, 1,940 high-rise buildings remain without heat supply, which are being connected for the second time after the enemy attacks on January 9 and 20. Most of these buildings are on the left bank of the city, in the Pechersk district, and some are in the Holosiivskyi and Solomyanskyi districts. However, Klitschko also does not hide the fact that the situation in the Ukrainian capital may become even more complicated.
The situation in Kyiv is still difficult — details from Klitschko
As the mayor noted, heating (integrity) strongholds have been identified in each district of the city.
It is there that all the conditions for a large number of people to spend the night are available, primarily heating devices (mobile boiler rooms), food, and hygiene products.
In addition, the mayor separately addressed employers and urged them to organize flexible work schedules and, if possible, transfer employees to remote work.
Klitschko also demands that local districts focus on complex but vital issues for people.
According to him, plans and algorithms for actions in various possible situations will be discussed at the headquarters with the heads of districts.
