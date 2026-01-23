Putin issues ultimatum to Ukraine after talks with Witkoff
Putin issues ultimatum to Ukraine after talks with Witkoff

Putin has not changed his position in peace talks
Source:  online.ua

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin cynically declared that Ukraine should not count on peace unless it agrees to resolve the territorial issue "according to the Anchorage formula."

  • The Kremlin continues to push for its strategic goals on the battlefield, indicating a stance of military determination in the conflict.
  • The recent talks highlight the ongoing tensions and challenges in resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means.

Putin has not changed his position in peace talks

This was reported by the Russian dictator's assistant Yuri Ushakov:

The main thing is that during these negotiations between our president (the Kremlin ruler — ed.) and the Americans, it was once again stated that without resolving the territorial issue according to the formula agreed upon in Anchorage, it is not worth counting on achieving a long-term settlement.

Despite this, Ushakov continued to shamelessly lie that the Kremlin was "sincerely interested" in ending Russia's aggressive war against Ukraine through political and diplomatic means.

He publicly confirmed that the aggressor country was determined to achieve its goals on the battlefield until its conditions were met.

Putin's aide dreamed that the Russian army still had the strategic initiative at the front.

What is important to understand is that the negotiations between the head of the Kremlin and the US President's special representative, Stephen Witkoff, which began on January 22, lasted more than 3.5 hours.

However, as became clear on January 23, no significant progress was achieved.

