On the night of January 23, a large-scale “bavovna” covered the city of Penza in the aggressor country of Russia, where a drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot. Other regions of the Russian Federation are also complaining about the nighttime drone raid.

A new “bavovna” covered Russia on January 23 — what are the consequences?

The fact of the attack was first confirmed by the governor of the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko.

According to the Kremlin protege, he immediately arrived at the scene.

Melnychenko immediately began to assure that the Russian air defense system was able to neutralize 4 Ukrainian drones.

The debris of one fell on the territory of the oil depot, causing a fire. Emergency services are currently continuing to work there, the regional governor says. Share

He also officially confirmed that there were no civilian casualties or injuries as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

Moreover, it is indicated that the fire at the fuel station was extinguished by 46 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry began to claim that during the night from 23:00 Moscow time on January 22 to 7:00 Moscow time on January 23, their air defense intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles: