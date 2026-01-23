Watch: Oil depot burns in Penza, Russia after UAV attack
Watch: Oil depot burns in Penza, Russia after UAV attack

A new “bavovna” covered Russia on January 23 — what are the consequences?
Source:  online.ua

On the night of January 23, a large-scale “bavovna” covered the city of Penza in the aggressor country of Russia, where a drone attack caused a fire at an oil depot. Other regions of the Russian Federation are also complaining about the nighttime drone raid.

Points of attention

  • Emergency services, including 46 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment, worked to extinguish the fire at the fuel station.
  • The incident raises concerns about the security of critical infrastructure and highlights tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The fact of the attack was first confirmed by the governor of the Penza region, Oleg Melnichenko.

According to the Kremlin protege, he immediately arrived at the scene.

Melnychenko immediately began to assure that the Russian air defense system was able to neutralize 4 Ukrainian drones.

The debris of one fell on the territory of the oil depot, causing a fire. Emergency services are currently continuing to work there, the regional governor says.

He also officially confirmed that there were no civilian casualties or injuries as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

Moreover, it is indicated that the fire at the fuel station was extinguished by 46 firefighters and 14 pieces of equipment.

In the morning, the Russian Defense Ministry began to claim that during the night from 23:00 Moscow time on January 22 to 7:00 Moscow time on January 23, their air defense intercepted and destroyed 12 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles:

  • 7 UAVs — over the territory of the Belgorod region,

  • 2 UAVs — over the territory of the Voronezh region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Bryansk region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Penza region,

  • 1 UAV — over the territory of the Astrakhan region.

Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack

