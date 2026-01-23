Ukraine is trying to achieve an energy truce with Russia
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Ukraine is trying to achieve an energy truce with Russia

Energy truce is Ukraine's new goal
Читати українською
Source:  Financial Times

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is currently discussing with the United States a proposal to Russia to introduce an energy truce. It would halt attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" and oil depots in exchange for Moscow stopping attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Points of attention

  • The meeting of Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations in Abu Dhabi may shed light on the prospects of an energy truce, but negotiations have not yielded positive results so far.
  • The proposal for a limited ceasefire involves Moscow stopping strikes on energy infrastructure in exchange for Kiev ceasing attacks on Russian oil refineries and 'shadow fleet' tankers.

Energy truce is Ukraine's new goal

According to insiders, this very topic may be discussed during the meeting of the Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 23 and Saturday, January 24, in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi.

Most likely, everything will happen in a format where Zelenskyy's and Putin's teams will meet separately with Putin's team, but they will not hold negotiations directly with each other.

The United States and Ukraine have discussed a proposal to Russia for a limited ceasefire, under which Moscow would stop strikes on energy infrastructure in exchange for Kiev ceasing attacks on Russian oil refineries and "shadow fleet" tankers.

Anonymous sources claim that negotiations with the Kremlin regarding this proposal have not yet yielded any positive results.

In fact, this means that the Russian dictator is unlikely to agree, as he considers daily attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure an important lever of influence in the war.

Ukraine is also hesitant about an energy truce, as its long-range drone program has been successfully striking Russian oil and gas facilities and "shadow fleet" tankers.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has chosen a new deadline for capturing Donetsk region
Putin has invented a new deadline for his troops
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation in Mariupol is rapidly deteriorating due to Putin's actions
Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The situation in Mariupol continues to deteriorate
Category
Economics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Macron and Merz call on EU to use trade "bazooka" against US
Germany and France want to stop Trump

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?