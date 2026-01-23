Ukraine is trying to achieve an energy truce with Russia

According to the Financial Times, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky's team is currently discussing with the United States a proposal to Russia to introduce an energy truce. It would halt attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" and oil depots in exchange for Moscow stopping attacks on Ukraine's energy sector.

Energy truce is Ukraine's new goal

According to insiders, this very topic may be discussed during the meeting of the Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations, which is scheduled to take place on Friday, January 23 and Saturday, January 24, in the capital of the UAE, Abu Dhabi.

Most likely, everything will happen in a format where Zelenskyy's and Putin's teams will meet separately with Putin's team, but they will not hold negotiations directly with each other.

Anonymous sources claim that negotiations with the Kremlin regarding this proposal have not yet yielded any positive results.

In fact, this means that the Russian dictator is unlikely to agree, as he considers daily attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure an important lever of influence in the war.