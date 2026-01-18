Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has officially confirmed that last year Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intensified the use of the temporarily occupied Mariupol seaport, presenting it as a "restoration."

The situation in Mariupol continues to deteriorate

Putin's henchmen in the city continue to actively engage in the illegal appropriation of Ukrainian infrastructure, as well as its integration into the logistics system of the aggressor country.

Ukrainian intelligence officials point out that the decision to open the port to foreign ships is an attempt to create the illusion of "legality" and avoid sanctions.

As the SZR managed to find out, the enemy's plans include deepening the canal and expanding the transshipment.

Against this background, the social situation is rapidly deteriorating. School meals have been suspended in the city due to a lack of funding from the occupation authorities. Residents have been waiting for years for the promised housing: instead of compensation for destroyed houses, expensive mortgage high-rise buildings are being built, inaccessible to Mariupol residents. Share

We cannot ignore the fact that against this background, the legislatively simplified seizure of “ownerless” housing continues.

The point is that apartments are being massively confiscated from owners who have died, moved away, or lost their documents.