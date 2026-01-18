Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has officially confirmed that last year Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intensified the use of the temporarily occupied Mariupol seaport, presenting it as a "restoration."
Points of attention
- The decision to open the port to foreign ships is seen as an attempt to create a facade of 'legality' by the aggressor country to avoid sanctions.
- Mariupol, for Russia, is viewed as a trophy and consumable material rather than a city or community, as emphasized by Ukrainian intelligence officers.
The situation in Mariupol continues to deteriorate
Putin's henchmen in the city continue to actively engage in the illegal appropriation of Ukrainian infrastructure, as well as its integration into the logistics system of the aggressor country.
Ukrainian intelligence officials point out that the decision to open the port to foreign ships is an attempt to create the illusion of "legality" and avoid sanctions.
As the SZR managed to find out, the enemy's plans include deepening the canal and expanding the transshipment.
We cannot ignore the fact that against this background, the legislatively simplified seizure of “ownerless” housing continues.
The point is that apartments are being massively confiscated from owners who have died, moved away, or lost their documents.
