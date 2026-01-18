The situation in Mariupol is rapidly deteriorating due to Putin's actions
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The situation in Mariupol is rapidly deteriorating due to Putin's actions

Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
The situation in Mariupol continues to deteriorate
Читати українською

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service has officially confirmed that last year Russian dictator Vladimir Putin intensified the use of the temporarily occupied Mariupol seaport, presenting it as a "restoration."

Points of attention

  • The decision to open the port to foreign ships is seen as an attempt to create a facade of 'legality' by the aggressor country to avoid sanctions.
  • Mariupol, for Russia, is viewed as a trophy and consumable material rather than a city or community, as emphasized by Ukrainian intelligence officers.

The situation in Mariupol continues to deteriorate

Putin's henchmen in the city continue to actively engage in the illegal appropriation of Ukrainian infrastructure, as well as its integration into the logistics system of the aggressor country.

Ukrainian intelligence officials point out that the decision to open the port to foreign ships is an attempt to create the illusion of "legality" and avoid sanctions.

As the SZR managed to find out, the enemy's plans include deepening the canal and expanding the transshipment.

Against this background, the social situation is rapidly deteriorating. School meals have been suspended in the city due to a lack of funding from the occupation authorities. Residents have been waiting for years for the promised housing: instead of compensation for destroyed houses, expensive mortgage high-rise buildings are being built, inaccessible to Mariupol residents.

We cannot ignore the fact that against this background, the legislatively simplified seizure of “ownerless” housing continues.

The point is that apartments are being massively confiscated from owners who have died, moved away, or lost their documents.

In addition, the city is used as a military training ground for the training of Russian personnel. There is one answer to all the appeals and complaints of citizens — "wait." Mariupol for Russia is not a city or a community, but a trophy and consumable material, — Ukrainian intelligence officers emphasize.

More on the topic

Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Spanish Prime Minister Predicts "Overwhelming Happiness for Putin"
Trump continues to shake up the international arena
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Calls are being made in Europe for the creation of a common army
Sanchez proposes creating a common European army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers report new successes near Pokrovsk
AFU Air Assault Troops
The Battle for Pokrovsk Continues — Latest Details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?