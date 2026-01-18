Ukrainian soldiers report new successes near Pokrovsk
AFU Air Assault Troops
The 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours in the Pokrovsky direction, their fighters were able to clear a section of terrain about 900 meters long.

Points of attention

  • The successful operation near Pokrovsk highlights ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian soldiers to maintain control and strategic advantage in the region.
  • The battle for Pokrovsk continues as Ukrainian soldiers persist in carrying out combat missions to secure key areas and disrupt enemy forces.

The 132nd separate reconnaissance battalion of the 7th corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continues to carry out combat missions in the Pokrovske direction. During the day, ground reconnaissance units cleared a section of the terrain about 900 meters long, the official statement of the Ukrainian troops says.

The soldiers of the DShV draw attention to the fact that this operation was carried out as part of planned work to improve the tactical position, as well as reduce the activity of enemy forces in the zone of responsibility.

The operators of the Kara Nebesnoy UAV of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provided continuous aerial surveillance of the area, enemy detection, and movement control in the clearing area.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that mobile groups on ATVs operated on the ground, carrying out maneuverable advancement and direct clearing of the area.

Control over the area has been restored, and the enemy is deprived of the opportunity to use it for cover and maneuver.

