The 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours in the Pokrovsky direction, their fighters were able to clear a section of terrain about 900 meters long.

The Battle for Pokrovsk Continues — Latest Details

The soldiers of the DShV draw attention to the fact that this operation was carried out as part of planned work to improve the tactical position, as well as reduce the activity of enemy forces in the zone of responsibility.

The operators of the Kara Nebesnoy UAV of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces provided continuous aerial surveillance of the area, enemy detection, and movement control in the clearing area.

Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that mobile groups on ATVs operated on the ground, carrying out maneuverable advancement and direct clearing of the area.