The 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the 7th Corps of the Ukrainian Armed Forces officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours in the Pokrovsky direction, their fighters were able to clear a section of terrain about 900 meters long.
Points of attention
- The successful operation near Pokrovsk highlights ongoing efforts by the Ukrainian soldiers to maintain control and strategic advantage in the region.
- The battle for Pokrovsk continues as Ukrainian soldiers persist in carrying out combat missions to secure key areas and disrupt enemy forces.
The Battle for Pokrovsk Continues — Latest Details
The soldiers of the DShV draw attention to the fact that this operation was carried out as part of planned work to improve the tactical position, as well as reduce the activity of enemy forces in the zone of responsibility.
Ukrainian soldiers draw attention to the fact that mobile groups on ATVs operated on the ground, carrying out maneuverable advancement and direct clearing of the area.
