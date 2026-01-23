Russia attacked Ukraine with over a hundred drones — 76 were neutralized
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Air defense successfully repels new Russian attack
As reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, during the night of January 22-23, Russian invaders attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities and villages with 101 Shahed attack UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerber, and other types of drones.

Points of attention

  • Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems played crucial roles in defending against the attack.
  • Remaining vigilant and following safety rules is essential in supporting the Ukrainian defenders of the sky during ongoing threats.

This time, the drones flew from the directions of Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — the Russian Federation, and Donetsk — the Autonomous Republic of Ukraine.

It is also worth noting that about 60 of them are "shaheeds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defenses shot down/suppressed 76 enemy Shahed, Gerber, and other types of drones.

It is also indicated that 19 strike UAVs were hit at 12 locations.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!

Let's hold the sky! Together — to victory! — call on Ukrainian defenders of the sky.

