The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two concentration areas and an artillery system of the Russian army.
Points of attention
- The use of various military equipment and tactics, including missiles, aerial bombs, and kamikaze drones, highlights the complexities of the conflict.
- The article sheds light on the impact of the ongoing full-scale war on both Ukrainian and Russian forces, emphasizing the casualties and destruction caused by the conflict.
Losses of the Russian army as of January 23, 2026
The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/23/26 were approximately:
personnel — about 1,232,090 (+1,280) people
tanks — 11,599 (+3) units.
armored combat vehicles — 23,946 (+3) units.
artillery systems — 36,549 (+33) units.
Operational-tactical level UAVs — 113,277 (+449) units.
automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,556 (+140) units.
special equipment — 4,050 (+1) units.
In addition, 5,862 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,545 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 83 from multiple launch rocket systems.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Events
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-