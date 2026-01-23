Ukrainian soldiers eliminated another 1,280 Russian occupiers

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed that over the past 24 hours, missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked two concentration areas and an artillery system of the Russian army.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 23, 2026

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/23/26 were approximately:

personnel — about 1,232,090 (+1,280) people

tanks — 11,599 (+3) units.

armored combat vehicles — 23,946 (+3) units.

artillery systems — 36,549 (+33) units.

Operational-tactical level UAVs — 113,277 (+449) units.

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,556 (+140) units.

special equipment — 4,050 (+1) units.

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched one missile and 85 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using one missile and dropping 226 guided aerial bombs. Share

In addition, 5,862 kamikaze drones were used to destroy them and 3,545 attacks were carried out on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 83 from multiple launch rocket systems.