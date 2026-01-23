Sternenko became an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine
Sternenko became an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Ministry of Defence Ukraine
Sternenko joined Fedorov's team
Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appointed well-known volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko as an advisor on increasing the use of UAVs on the frontline. The latter immediately agreed to join the defense ministry team.

Points of attention

  • The goal is to significantly increase the scale of destruction of Russian invaders by enhancing the capabilities of drone units across the country.
  • Sternenko's expertise aligns with Minister Fedorov's strategy, highlighting a shared vision for the development of unmanned technologies and Ukrainian defense.

Sternenko joined Fedorov's team

From now on, Serhiy will be my advisor on increasing the use of UAVs at the front. His experience will help us realize our shared vision of increasing the effectiveness of unmanned units.

Mykhailo Fedorov

Mykhailo Fedorov

Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Fedorov drew attention to the fact that there are currently several tracks that need to be started right now.

As for the first, it concerns the basic support of drone units.

Also in focus are analytics and efficiency.

This is where Serhiy's expertise will help. Currently, only 50 units out of 400 provide about 70% of all enemy damage, the head of the Defense Ministry explained.

The key goal is to help the other 350 units grow rapidly, as well as significantly increase the scale of the destruction of Russian invaders.

According to Serhiy Sternenko himself, his vision for the development of unmanned technologies and Ukrainian defense in general almost completely coincides with that of Mykhailo Fedorov, so he is ready to help implement the minister's strategy.

The Russian occupiers must be destroyed on an industrial scale. To do this, we will create new opportunities for our army, including drone units. We will break down barriers and promote the scaling of the best experience to strengthen the Defense Forces — in the interests of the Ukrainian soldier and the country. Thank you, Minister, for your trust.

Serhiy Sternenko

Serhiy Sternenko

Advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine on increasing the use of UAVs at the front

