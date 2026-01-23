Sternenko became an advisor to the Minister of Defense of Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov appointed well-known volunteer and blogger Serhiy Sternenko as an advisor on increasing the use of UAVs on the frontline. The latter immediately agreed to join the defense ministry team.
Points of attention
- The goal is to significantly increase the scale of destruction of Russian invaders by enhancing the capabilities of drone units across the country.
- Sternenko's expertise aligns with Minister Fedorov's strategy, highlighting a shared vision for the development of unmanned technologies and Ukrainian defense.
Sternenko joined Fedorov's team
Fedorov drew attention to the fact that there are currently several tracks that need to be started right now.
As for the first, it concerns the basic support of drone units.
Also in focus are analytics and efficiency.
The key goal is to help the other 350 units grow rapidly, as well as significantly increase the scale of the destruction of Russian invaders.
According to Serhiy Sternenko himself, his vision for the development of unmanned technologies and Ukrainian defense in general almost completely coincides with that of Mykhailo Fedorov, so he is ready to help implement the minister's strategy.
