Mykhailo Fedorov — the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine

On January 14, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appointed Mykhailo Fedorov as the new head of the Ministry of Defense. It is important to understand that he previously held the positions of First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation.

Fedorov headed the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

This decision was supported by 277 members of parliament.

It is worth noting that on January 13, the parliament failed to vote on the appointment of Mykhailo Fedorov as Minister of Defense.

What is important to understand is that he was recommended for this position by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to the newly elected minister, one cannot fight with new technologies against the old organizational structure; comprehensive changes are needed.

Our goal is to change the system: to carry out army reform, improve infrastructure on the front lines, eradicate lies and corruption, and make leadership and trust a new culture. Mikhail Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

In addition, he confirmed that he intends to permanently change the training system for Ukrainian military personnel.

According to Fedorov, quality training means reducing losses and increasing efficiency.

The new minister is also determined to solve the CCC problem.