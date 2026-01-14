On January 14, NABU and SAPO officially confirmed that they had reported suspicions of the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in offering to provide illegal benefits to Ukrainian MPs. It is important to understand that this is Yulia Tymoshenko.

"Tymoshenko's Films" are already online

After the NABU and SAPO exposed in December 2025 the facts of receiving illegal benefits by Ukrainian MPs for making decisions on draft laws in parliament, the suspect initiated negotiations with individual MPs on the introduction of a systemic mechanism for providing illegal benefits in exchange for loyal behavior during voting, the official statement says.

What is important to understand is that these were not one-time agreements, but a regular mechanism of cooperation.

The price of the question is $10,000 per month for a "correct" vote.

NABU and SAPO draw attention to the fact that the mechanism provided for payments in advance and was designed for a long period.

People's deputies were to receive instructions on voting, and in some cases, on abstaining or not participating in the vote.

It is worth noting that the qualification is: Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Yulia Tymoshenko currently denies all accusations.