On January 14, NABU and SAPO officially confirmed that they had reported suspicions of the head of one of the parliamentary factions of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in offering to provide illegal benefits to Ukrainian MPs. It is important to understand that this is Yulia Tymoshenko.
- The accusations against Yulia Tymoshenko fall under Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, prompting an ongoing pre-trial investigation.
- Despite the allegations, Yulia Tymoshenko, the head of the political party 'VO Batkivshchyna,' continues to deny any involvement, emphasizing the importance of revealing the truth.
"Tymoshenko's Films" are already online
What is important to understand is that these were not one-time agreements, but a regular mechanism of cooperation.
The price of the question is $10,000 per month for a "correct" vote.
NABU and SAPO draw attention to the fact that the mechanism provided for payments in advance and was designed for a long period.
It is worth noting that the qualification is: Part 4, Article 369 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.
Yulia Tymoshenko currently denies all accusations.
