Yulia Tymoshenko was served with a suspicion after lengthy searches

Searches at Yulia Tymoshenko's house - what is known
Source:  Ukrainian Pravda

On the morning of January 14, it became known that anti-corruption authorities had informed the head of the Batkivshchyna faction, Yulia Tymoshenko, of suspicion. The politician currently denies all charges.

Points of attention

  • NABU and SAPO have officially confirmed exposing Tymoshenko for corruption, relating to offering improper benefits to MPs from other factions for voting on specific bills.
  • The case involving Yulia Tymoshenko highlights the ongoing efforts to combat corruption in Ukraine's political landscape, sparking debates and controversies among the public and political figures.

Searches at Yulia Tymoshenko's house — what is known

According to the politician, on the morning of January 14, “urgent investigative actions” that lasted all night were completed at the Batkivshchyna party office.

Tymoshenko claims that over 30 men “armed to the teeth” without presenting any documents actually seized the building and took employees hostage.

The last time Yanukovych's stormtroopers stormed us like this was during the Revolution of Dignity. But then they at least covered up their invasion with some piece of paper from the Pechersk court... Now there was no such thing," the politician complains.

She also assures that nothing was found during the searches.

Tymoshenko is furious because, they say, her work phones, parliamentary documents, and personal savings were taken.

"I categorically reject all absurd accusations," she said.

Photo: screenshot

What is important to understand is that on the evening of January 13, NABU and SAPO officially confirmed that they had exposed the head of one of the factions in the Verkhovna Rada for corruption.

Later it became known that it was about Yulia Tymoshenko.

Anti-corruption authorities stated that the head of one of the parliamentary factions was exposed for offering improper benefits to a number of MPs belonging to factions not led by this person for voting "for" or "against" specific bills.

