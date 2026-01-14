First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, whom the president is proposing for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, revealed his plan, which will help reform not only the department, but also the entire military.
Points of attention
- Fedorov intends to conduct a thorough audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to ensure transparency and efficiency.
- His vision includes transforming the military sector into a driving force for economic growth in Ukraine.
Fedorov revealed his plan for the first time
He believes this will allow artillery to work more accurately, faster, and more efficiently.
He drew attention to the fact that over the past 4 years, Ukrainian entrepreneurs have been able to grow top military companies from scratch.
Moreover, Fedorov intends to conduct a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Against this background, the minister drew attention to the fact that as of today, 2 million Ukrainians are wanted, another 200 thousand are in the North-West Frontier Province.
