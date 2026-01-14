Fedorov promises to bring Ukraine's military-industrial complex to a new level

First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, whom the president is proposing for the position of Minister of Defense of Ukraine, revealed his plan, which will help reform not only the department, but also the entire military.

Fedorov revealed his plan for the first time

We will take the development of the Ukrainian military-industrial complex to a new level: defense tech will become a key industry of Ukraine in global markets and a driver of the country's economic growth. We still need to do our homework to create Ukrainian air defense and our own laser-guided artillery. Mikhail Fedorov First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation

He believes this will allow artillery to work more accurately, faster, and more efficiently.

He drew attention to the fact that over the past 4 years, Ukrainian entrepreneurs have been able to grow top military companies from scratch.

We have become convinced that if we give Ukrainians freedom and equal rules of the game, they will do the impossible. Our task is to attract the maximum number of entrepreneurs to defense production. More competition means higher quality and more affordable prices, — Fedorov revealed his plan. Share

Moreover, Fedorov intends to conduct a deep audit of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of Ukraine.