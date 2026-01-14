The Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FIS) has learned that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and his team have come up with a new way to plug budget holes at the expense of Russian citizens.

Putin is once again digging into the pockets of his own population

According to Ukrainian intelligence, the authorities of 7 entities in the aggressor country are working on the launch of so-called people's bonds.

What is important to understand is that a mechanism is being developed right now that aims to extract money directly from the pockets of the population.

Formally, this is about financing infrastructure and social projects, as well as partially closing regional budget deficits, but in fact, it is about a lack of resources. The pilot circle includes mainly subsidized regions of the Far East: Khabarovsk, Kamchatka and Primorsky Krai, Magadan and Amur regions, Chukotka Autonomous Okrug and Yakutia.

The main feature of this mechanism can be considered the absence of a strict target binding of the attracted funds.

That is, in fact, this money will allow Putin to temporarily plug budget holes and reduce pressure on the banking system.

However, the Russian dictator is currently ignoring the fact that in the future this will worsen the financial situation of the regions.