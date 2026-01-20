Fedorov announced a large-scale "hunt" for Russian drone operators

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov has officially confirmed that Ukrainian defense forces will use new tactics on the battlefield. First of all, this concerns the formation of units in the Ukrainian Defense Forces that will “hunt” for Russian UAV operators.

Ukraine is changing its approach to waging war against Russia

According to Fedorov, in general, we are talking about a new strategic goal — to make the price of this war truly unbearable for Russia, as well as to persuade the enemy to peace by force.

Against this background, the Minister of Defense emphasized that the creation of drone assault units is a very important initiative.

They have a different staff and doctrine of using drones. Recently, Code 9.2. conducted a unique operation in Kupyansk. This tactic works, so the future is for drone assault units. You will hear more about them. Mykhailo Fedorov Minister of Defense of Ukraine

According to Fedorov, as of today, it is indeed extremely important to "knock out" enemy drone operators from the battlefield.

It is for this purpose that units will be formed that will “hunt” exclusively for such Russian combat units.

They are already being created, but we need to scale up the experience we have gained,” the minister explained. Share

In general, the focus will shift to drones and technology. The implementation of this goal involves scaling the “Drone Army”, the “eBal” system, and launching Mission Control for full accounting of UAVs (and later artillery).

As for the Shahed interceptors, Ukrainian defenders will receive 40,000 units in January.

Brave1 is a key driver of defense tech, opening up markets for drones, electronic warfare, missiles, and ammunition.

Cooperation with allies should also reach a new level — primarily the use of Ukrainian combat data for AI training, the creation of a “data polygon.”

Fedorov also confirmed that a replacement for the Mavic is planned — a Ukrainian analogue with a longer flight range is currently being tested.