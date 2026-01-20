Zelenskyy put forward a condition for meeting with Trump
Category
Politics
Publication date

Zelenskyy put forward a condition for meeting with Trump

Zelensky wants to achieve concrete results
Читати українською
Source:  European truth

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the main condition for a meeting with US President Donald Trump's team should be concrete results.

Points of attention

  • Trump's envoys are also preparing for negotiations with Russian leader Putin's team, hinting at the complex diplomatic dynamics surrounding Ukraine.
  • The potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is anticipated to take place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with both sides aiming for substantial outcomes.

Zelensky wants to achieve concrete results

Ukrainian journalists asked the head of state to comment on a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is still staying in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader intends to closely monitor how the tasks of strengthening heating and energy in several of our regions are being implemented.

If our teams talk about it, then there will be a meeting. And we always have a meeting with some results. Of course, meetings with America should always end with specifics, specific results for strengthening Ukraine or about the approach of the end of the war, and if the documents are ready, we will meet.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to foreign media, American leader Donald Trump still plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

As for Trump's envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — they intend to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team to discuss Ukraine.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Putin has chosen a new deadline for capturing Donetsk region
Putin has invented a new deadline for his troops
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Zelensky warned that Russia has updated its tactics of strikes on Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians after new Russian attack
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump invited Ukraine to the Peace Council, but there is a nuance
Ukraine ponders Trump's proposal

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?