Zelenskyy put forward a condition for meeting with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the main condition for a meeting with US President Donald Trump's team should be concrete results.

Ukrainian journalists asked the head of state to comment on a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos.

According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is still staying in Kyiv.

The Ukrainian leader intends to closely monitor how the tasks of strengthening heating and energy in several of our regions are being implemented.

If our teams talk about it, then there will be a meeting. And we always have a meeting with some results. Of course, meetings with America should always end with specifics, specific results for strengthening Ukraine or about the approach of the end of the war, and if the documents are ready, we will meet. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to foreign media, American leader Donald Trump still plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.