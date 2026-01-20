Zelenskyy put forward a condition for meeting with Trump

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the main condition for a meeting with US President Donald Trump's team should be concrete results.
Points of attention
- Trump's envoys are also preparing for negotiations with Russian leader Putin's team, hinting at the complex diplomatic dynamics surrounding Ukraine.
- The potential meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump is anticipated to take place at the World Economic Forum in Davos, with both sides aiming for substantial outcomes.
Zelensky wants to achieve concrete results
Ukrainian journalists asked the head of state to comment on a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump in Davos.
According to Volodymyr Zelenskyy, he is still staying in Kyiv.
The Ukrainian leader intends to closely monitor how the tasks of strengthening heating and energy in several of our regions are being implemented.
According to foreign media, American leader Donald Trump still plans to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
As for Trump's envoys — Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — they intend to meet with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's team to discuss Ukraine.
