Trump invited Ukraine to the Peace Council, but there is a nuance

According to Bloomberg, US leader Donald Trump has invited dozens of countries to join his Gaza Peace Council, including Ukraine. However, official Kyiv has not yet responded to Washington with an agreement.
Points of attention
- Official Kyiv has confirmed receiving the offer but remains undecided on how to proceed, emphasizing the strategic implications and diplomatic considerations at stake.
- The evolving situation underscores the need for clarity and strategic alignment as various countries contemplate their involvement in the Peace Council initiative.
Ukraine ponders Trump's proposal
As the media managed to find out, there are 49 countries on the list.
What is important to understand is that most of them are European countries, as well as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman, and others. The European Commission is also on the list.
According to Ukrainian journalists, official Kyiv has indeed received such an offer, but does not yet know how to respond to it.
Trump is counting on the signing ceremony to take place in Davos on January 22, even despite calls from some of the invitees to rewrite the terms of membership.
Albania
Argentina
Australia
Austria
Bahrain
Belarus
Brazil
Canada
Cyprus
Egypt
European Commission
Finland
France
Germany
Greece
Hungary
India
Indonesia
Ireland
Israel
Italy
Japan
Jordan
Kazakhstan
Morocco
Netherlands
New Zealand
Norway
Oman
Pakistan
Paraguay
Poland
Portugal
Qatar
Romania
Russia
Saudi Arabia
Singapore
Slovenia
South Korea
Spain
Sweden
Switzerland
Thailand
Turkey
United Arab Emirates
Great Britain
Ukraine
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
