Trump invited Ukraine to the Peace Council, but there is a nuance

According to Bloomberg, US leader Donald Trump has invited dozens of countries to join his Gaza Peace Council, including Ukraine. However, official Kyiv has not yet responded to Washington with an agreement.

Ukraine ponders Trump's proposal

As the media managed to find out, there are 49 countries on the list.

What is important to understand is that most of them are European countries, as well as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman, and others. The European Commission is also on the list.

According to Ukrainian journalists, official Kyiv has indeed received such an offer, but does not yet know how to respond to it.

Trump is counting on the signing ceremony to take place in Davos on January 22, even despite calls from some of the invitees to rewrite the terms of membership.

The list of invitees is based on information from people familiar with the matter and social media posts. Not all countries have confirmed receipt of the invitation, and the list is not exhaustive: