Trump invited Ukraine to the Peace Council, but there is a nuance
Trump invited Ukraine to the Peace Council, but there is a nuance

Ukraine ponders Trump's proposal
Source:  Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, US leader Donald Trump has invited dozens of countries to join his Gaza Peace Council, including Ukraine. However, official Kyiv has not yet responded to Washington with an agreement.

Points of attention

  • Official Kyiv has confirmed receiving the offer but remains undecided on how to proceed, emphasizing the strategic implications and diplomatic considerations at stake.
  • The evolving situation underscores the need for clarity and strategic alignment as various countries contemplate their involvement in the Peace Council initiative.

Ukraine ponders Trump's proposal

As the media managed to find out, there are 49 countries on the list.

What is important to understand is that most of them are European countries, as well as Russia, Belarus, Ukraine, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Oman, and others. The European Commission is also on the list.

According to Ukrainian journalists, official Kyiv has indeed received such an offer, but does not yet know how to respond to it.

Trump is counting on the signing ceremony to take place in Davos on January 22, even despite calls from some of the invitees to rewrite the terms of membership.

The list of invitees is based on information from people familiar with the matter and social media posts. Not all countries have confirmed receipt of the invitation, and the list is not exhaustive:

  • Albania

  • Argentina

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Bahrain

  • Belarus

  • Brazil

  • Canada

  • Cyprus

  • Egypt

  • European Commission

  • Finland

  • France

  • Germany

  • Greece

  • Hungary

  • India

  • Indonesia

  • Ireland

  • Israel

  • Italy

  • Japan

  • Jordan

  • Kazakhstan

  • Morocco

  • Netherlands

  • New Zealand

  • Norway

  • Oman

  • Pakistan

  • Paraguay

  • Poland

  • Portugal

  • Qatar

  • Romania

  • Russia

  • Saudi Arabia

  • Singapore

  • Slovenia

  • South Korea

  • Spain

  • Sweden

  • Switzerland

  • Thailand

  • Turkey

  • United Arab Emirates

  • Great Britain

  • Ukraine

  • Uzbekistan

  • Vietnam

