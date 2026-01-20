Zelensky warned that Russia has updated its tactics of strikes on Ukraine

On January 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported to him on the use of Ukrainian air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles, as well as on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics.
Points of attention
- Zelensky emphasizes the significance of blocking the supply of critical components to Russia and seeks detailed analysis for restoration efforts.
- The attack included missiles produced in 2026, underscoring the need for continued international support for Ukraine.
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians after new Russian attack
As the Ukrainian leader noted, on the morning of January 20, he convened a special energy selector.
It was joined by all Cabinet officials involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks, as well as regional authorities, the military, and representatives of the energy sector.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that restoration work has already started in all regions where there were hits.
According to the latest data, at least some of the missiles the enemy used during this attack were produced in 2026.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is proof of how important it is that world sanctions against Russia and blocking the supply of critical components really work.
