Zelensky warned that Russia has updated its tactics of strikes on Ukraine

On January 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported to him on the use of Ukrainian air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles, as well as on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics.

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians after new Russian attack

As the Ukrainian leader noted, on the morning of January 20, he convened a special energy selector.

It was joined by all Cabinet officials involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks, as well as regional authorities, the military, and representatives of the energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that restoration work has already started in all regions where there were hits.

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the use of our air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles and on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics. He instructed the military to immediately contact partners, primarily the United States, and inform them in detail about the change in Russian strike tactics and the special focus of the attack on destroying energy facilities. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

According to the latest data, at least some of the missiles the enemy used during this attack were produced in 2026.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is proof of how important it is that world sanctions against Russia and blocking the supply of critical components really work.