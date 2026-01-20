Zelensky warned that Russia has updated its tactics of strikes on Ukraine
Ukraine
Zelensky warned that Russia has updated its tactics of strikes on Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians after new Russian attack
On January 20, Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported to him on the use of Ukrainian air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles, as well as on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics.

  • Zelensky emphasizes the significance of blocking the supply of critical components to Russia and seeks detailed analysis for restoration efforts.
  • The attack included missiles produced in 2026, underscoring the need for continued international support for Ukraine.

Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians after new Russian attack

As the Ukrainian leader noted, on the morning of January 20, he convened a special energy selector.

It was joined by all Cabinet officials involved in eliminating the consequences of Russian attacks, as well as regional authorities, the military, and representatives of the energy sector.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that restoration work has already started in all regions where there were hits.

The Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on the use of our air defense systems to shoot down Russian missiles and on the first facts about the enemy's updated tactics. He instructed the military to immediately contact partners, primarily the United States, and inform them in detail about the change in Russian strike tactics and the special focus of the attack on destroying energy facilities.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

According to the latest data, at least some of the missiles the enemy used during this attack were produced in 2026.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that this is proof of how important it is that world sanctions against Russia and blocking the supply of critical components really work.

"I have instructed the Prime Minister of Ukraine and the Minister of Energy of Ukraine to provide a full analysis of the timing of restoration in each region and the necessary resources by 6 p.m. today," the president added.

Ukraine
Ukraine
Ukraine
