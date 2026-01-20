Ukrainian soldiers hit 8 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past 24 hours, aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully attacked eight areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, two artillery systems, and two command posts of the Russian invaders.

Points of attention

  • The conflict between Ukraine and Russia continues as the 1427th day of full-scale war approaches.
  • The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports 165 combat clashes at the front on January 19.

Losses of the Russian army as of January 20, 2026

The total enemy combat losses from 02/24/22 to 01/20/26 were approximately:

  • personnel — about 1,228,570 (+1,130) people;

  • tanks — 11,579 (+6) units;

  • armored combat vehicles — 23,928 (+6) units;

  • artillery systems — 36,393 (+60) units;

  • MLRS — 1,618 (+1) units;

  • air defense systems — 1,279 (+1) units;

  • Operational-tactical level UAVs — 111,140 (+925) units;

  • automotive equipment and tank trucks — 75,067 (+191) units;

  • special equipment — 4,048 (+3) units;

According to updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 91 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles and dropping 204 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, we engaged 7,518 kamikaze drones to destroy them and carried out 4,124 attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 74 from multiple launch rocket systems.

