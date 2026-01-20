Ukrainian air defense neutralized 27 Russian missiles and 315 drones

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that during the night of January 19-20, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on Ukraine with one Zircon anti-ship missile, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.
- Despite the ongoing enemy attack, Ukrainian soldiers are urging everyone to follow safety rules as they continue to defend their country with bravery and determination.
- The main direction of the attack was towards the Kyiv region, with drones flying in from various locations. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have been vigilant in monitoring and responding to the threats.
Air defense was able to successfully repel a new Russian attack
This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.
It is worth noting that about 250 of them are "shaheeds".
The main direction of the attack is the Kyiv region.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.
Hits of 5 missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 12 locations. Information on 2 enemy missiles is being clarified.
