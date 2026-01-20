Ukrainian air defense neutralized 27 Russian missiles and 315 drones
The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that during the night of January 19-20, Russian invaders carried out a massive attack on Ukraine with one Zircon anti-ship missile, 18 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 15 Kh-101 cruise missiles, as well as 339 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas attack UAVs and other types of drones.

  • Despite the ongoing enemy attack, Ukrainian soldiers are urging everyone to follow safety rules as they continue to defend their country with bravery and determination.
  • The main direction of the attack was towards the Kyiv region, with drones flying in from various locations. The Defense Forces of Ukraine have been vigilant in monitoring and responding to the threats.

This time, Russian drones flew from the following directions: Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo, Bryansk — RF, Gvardiyske, Chauda — TOT AR Crimea, TOT Donetsk.

It is worth noting that about 250 of them are "shaheeds".

The main direction of the attack is the Kyiv region.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defense systems had shot down/suppressed 342 targets: 14 Iskander-M/S-300 ballistic missiles, 13 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 315 enemy Shahed, Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types in the north, south, east, and center of the country.

Hits of 5 missiles and 24 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (fragments) at 12 locations. Information on 2 enemy missiles is being clarified.

The attack is ongoing, there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules! — Ukrainian soldiers call.

